Science Is Not The Answer
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Bayesian Yacht Sinks; Connected Man Run Over By Car: A Working Coincidence
So a 184-foot yacht named Bayesian sank while anchored in a freak windstorm off Sicily.
Aug 22
•
William M Briggs
86
Share this post
Bayesian Yacht Sinks; Connected Man Run Over By Car: A Working Coincidence
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
47
Lawyers Get Excited Suing Over “Climate Change”
“It bears repeating over and over,” opened a recent Nature editorial on suing over “climate change”. “The science is not in question.”
Aug 21
•
William M Briggs
72
Share this post
Lawyers Get Excited Suing Over “Climate Change”
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
Die Sweetly: The Strange Paradoxes Of The Cult Of Safety First!
The Cult of Safety First!
Aug 20
•
William M Briggs
82
Share this post
Die Sweetly: The Strange Paradoxes Of The Cult Of Safety First!
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
26
Class 18: Probability Is Not Propensity or Physical
Uncertainty & Probability Theory: The Logic of Science
Aug 19
•
William M Briggs
29
Share this post
Class 18: Probability Is Not Propensity or Physical
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
14
Academic: Genetically Engineer Shorter People To Battle “Climate Change”
This classic post originally ran 25 July 2014. I have corrected the text where my enemies inserted errors. The original title said “global warming”, as…
Aug 15
•
William M Briggs
67
Share this post
Academic: Genetically Engineer Shorter People To Battle “Climate Change”
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
26
A Reason To Vote For Trump: He Makes Them Crazy
Ed Feser has a long and reasoned argument why, in some but not all circumstances, voting for Trump would be wrong.
Aug 14
•
William M Briggs
103
Share this post
A Reason To Vote For Trump: He Makes Them Crazy
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
35
The Weak British Regime's Over- Under-Reaction
So this squeezy squeaky gaunt gasping little apparatchik, obviously not suffering the burdens and responsibilities of possessing a great intellect, an…
Aug 13
•
William M Briggs
159
Share this post
The Weak British Regime's Over- Under-Reaction
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
50
Class 17: Random Means Unpredictable – To You!
Uncertainty & Probability Theory: The Logic of Science
Aug 12
•
William M Briggs
26
Share this post
Class 17: Random Means Unpredictable – To You!
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Not Reporter, Propagandist. Not News, Propaganda
Now I know I am a mere puff of air in the typhoon of online discourse, but I do wish I could borrow a few decibels to make this one point stick: never…
Aug 8
•
William M Briggs
125
Share this post
Not Reporter, Propagandist. Not News, Propaganda
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
57
Ruler Announces Biggest Heist In History
Article has been fixed: my fault for the LaTeX dollar signs.
Aug 7
•
William M Briggs
131
Share this post
Ruler Announces Biggest Heist In History
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
28
Why Do Our Rulers Hate Us?
In England, fed up at last, a few hearty Englishmen took to the streets to demonstrate to their rulers that they were displeased with rulers’ behavior.
Aug 6
•
William M Briggs
295
Share this post
Why Do Our Rulers Hate Us?
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
117
Class 16: Binomial Sins!
My friends, as arcane as all this seems, we will need this in the Restoration.
Aug 5
•
William M Briggs
22
Share this post
Class 16: Binomial Sins!
wmbriggs.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
© 2024 William M Briggs
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts