Bayesian Yacht Sinks; Connected Man Run Over By Car: A Working Coincidence
So a 184-foot yacht named Bayesian sank while anchored in a freak windstorm off Sicily.
  
William M Briggs
47
Lawyers Get Excited Suing Over “Climate Change”
“It bears repeating over and over,” opened a recent Nature editorial on suing over “climate change”. “The science is not in question.”
  
William M Briggs
24
Die Sweetly: The Strange Paradoxes Of The Cult Of Safety First!
The Cult of Safety First!
  
William M Briggs
26
Class 18: Probability Is Not Propensity or Physical
Uncertainty & Probability Theory: The Logic of Science
  
William M Briggs
14
Academic: Genetically Engineer Shorter People To Battle “Climate Change”
This classic post originally ran 25 July 2014. I have corrected the text where my enemies inserted errors. The original title said “global warming”, as…
  
William M Briggs
26
A Reason To Vote For Trump: He Makes Them Crazy
Ed Feser has a long and reasoned argument why, in some but not all circumstances, voting for Trump would be wrong.
  
William M Briggs
35
The Weak British Regime's Over- Under-Reaction
So this squeezy squeaky gaunt gasping little apparatchik, obviously not suffering the burdens and responsibilities of possessing a great intellect, an…
  
William M Briggs
50
Class 17: Random Means Unpredictable – To You!
Uncertainty & Probability Theory: The Logic of Science
  
William M Briggs
5
Not Reporter, Propagandist. Not News, Propaganda
Now I know I am a mere puff of air in the typhoon of online discourse, but I do wish I could borrow a few decibels to make this one point stick: never…
  
William M Briggs
57
Ruler Announces Biggest Heist In History
Article has been fixed: my fault for the LaTeX dollar signs.
  
William M Briggs
28
Why Do Our Rulers Hate Us?
In England, fed up at last, a few hearty Englishmen took to the streets to demonstrate to their rulers that they were displeased with rulers’ behavior.
  
William M Briggs
117
Class 16: Binomial Sins!
My friends, as arcane as all this seems, we will need this in the Restoration.
  
William M Briggs
8
