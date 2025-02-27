Many years ago my forestry consulting services were requested by a group of Catholic nuns, Benedictines, who own a large tract of land in the Pacific Northwest. It happened that one of their neighbors had logged a portion of the nuns’ land and shorted them on the stumpage. I examined the site, reviewed the mill receipts, and uncovered a $25,000 discrepancy. I presented my findings and asked the Mother Superior if she would like a written report for the purpose of litigation.

She told me that their order did not initiate lawsuits. If sued, they would defend themselves, although they preferred finding amicable settlement. But they never sued anyone. They prayed for their trespassers, yes, but never sued them.

There’s more to this story. I recovered their money for them by way of negotiation. This was pro bono work, so I didn’t charge them (I got some heavenly points, which I may need someday). The Benedictine nuns are cloistered, so I didn’t work directly with them. Instead I dealt with the Little Sisters of Mercy who are the worldly interface for the Benedictines.

The main point I wish to make, however, is that these Catholic nuns do not bring lawsuits no matter what.

Compare and contrast those saintly women with the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. From the Catholic News Agency [here]:

U.S. bishops sue Trump administration over refugee funding freeze By Daniel Payne, CNA Staff, Feb 19, 2025 The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is suing the Trump administration over what the bishops say is an unlawful suspension of funding for refugee programs in the United States. Upon taking office last month, President Donald Trump issued sweeping executive orders that, among other measures, directed a freeze on foreign assistance funds and grants, with the White House seeking to uproot left-wing initiatives in federally funded programs. … The refugee bureau has committed ìaround $65 million in federal fundingî to the USCCB and its affiliates for refugee services, the bishops say in their suit. Yet on Jan. 24 the State Department suspended funding ìwithout prior notice,î with the bishops receiving a ìcursory, two-page letterî informing them of the suspension. …

The USCCB is apparently a QUANGO, a quasi non governmental organization, that contractually performs a paid service for taxpayers. They’re on the dole, in the pipeline, at the trough, doing what might be termed “charity” with OPM (other people’s money). And when the spigot is turned off, even temporarily, they sue baby sue.

Do they have a case? I don’t know, I’m not a lawyer. The issue is complicated. Breitbart reports [here]

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) sued the Trump administration Wednesday over the loss of tens of millions in federal funding for its services for illegal migrants. By Warner Todd Huston, 19 Feb 2025 USCCB is just one of many left-wing non-governmental groups hoping to safeguard their funding for sundry far left causes. … The Trump administration immediately paused a long list of payments ó many from the federal governmentís assistance arm USAID ó for a 90-day review to determine what is waste and what is legitimate spending. … USCCB claims that it has resettled into U.S. communities some 18 percent of the total influx of illegal migrants per year during the Biden administration. …

There are many Americans who do not approve of the flood of 20,000,000+ illegal aliens who poured in at the behest of the Biden Administration. Many of them are murders, rapists, thieves, gangsters, drug runners, sex traffickers, child traffickers, terrorists, or other undesirables. The disapproving citizens elected Donald Trump for precisely that reason.

The USA is the most charitable nation in history. We admit millions of legal immigrants every year. We also feed, clothe, and house the poor around the world. We provide technology and systems whereby poor countries can lift themselves up, such as the Green Revolution. We defend their sovereignty.

Yet some people shake their fist at us for our alleged lack of charity. Pope Francis, for instance, wrote a letter [here] last week castigating the USA for deporting felons.

With righteous indignation the USCCB went so far as to order the placement in weekly church bulletins of a precept from the Catechism of the Catholic Church, #2243:

2243 Armed resistance to oppression by political authority is not legitimate, unless all the following conditions are met: 1) there is certain, grave, and prolonged violation of fundamental rights; 2) all other means of redress have been exhausted; 3) such resistance will not provoke worse disorders; 4) there is well-founded hope of success; and 5) it is impossible reasonably to foresee any better solution.

Threatening violent revolution unless the USCCB gets their dough seems to be a trifle unchristian. It’s curious that such a statement appears at all the Catechism. Jesus Christ, one might note, did not foment armed resistance when His situation was certain, grave, and prolonged. Quite the opposite.

The Catechism has some other incongruous precepts, including #1939-1942, Human Solidarity. In context “solidarity” is a Marxist concept. It means sacrificing individuality and rights for the good of the collective. It means slavery to human masters. Marxism and Christianity do not mix. A Christian’s allegiance is to God, not to some dictator. In practice Marxism has murdered priests, burned churches, and outlawed Christian worship. It isn’t heresy to question the inclusion of Marxism in the Catechism. Again, quite the opposite.

As a practicing Catholic I value my religion and church. I defend them when the opportunity presents. It is difficult, however, to defend the actions of the USCCB when they seem so far removed from the basic principles.

The cloistered Benedictine nuns are a strange bunch. They have removed themselves from most earthly concerns. They pray and sing Gregorian chants. It’s a moving experience to listen to their combined wavering voices lifted up in worship and adoration. They pray for all of us, “Lord have mercy, Christ have mercy.” It’s their sacrifice for souls, yours and mine.

That’s what Catholicism means to me, and it’s value to humanity. “For the poor you always have with you, but you do not always have Me.” John 12:8.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank. BUY ME A COFFEE.