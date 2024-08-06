In England, fed up at last, a few hearty Englishmen took to the streets to demonstrate to their rulers that they were displeased with rulers’ behavior.

Rulers there, as here and elsewhere across the West, have concocted the idea that importing great masses of people, wholly unlike the natives, must be official policy. The numbers of imported persons is already large, growing larger, and shows only signs of accelerating. Here in the USA, for example, rulers announced they would “only” allow some two million more official aliens to cross the borders illegally each and every year. How many more on top the official number is a number no one knows.

There have been endless discussions of this. Many reviews of Camp of the Saints. Perpetual preposterous propaganda. Lies compounded with lies so bombastic they would make a timeshare salesman blush. Complaints. Hyperbole. Anger. On and on. Nothing changes. This you know.

But here is what you don’t know. In all this, the real question has never been answered satisfactorily. Why. Why are rulers doing this to the people they rule over? Why in the face of “migrant”-caused mayhems cataloged like these, with only the promise and certainty of more to come, why when there are so many good arguments against open borders, why when bloody experience has innumerable times proved the policies a failure, why do rulers persist?

Before we get to the Why, here (link) is an English lord demanding that police arrest British “rioters”, and demanding covid-like dramatic measures, which, he says, “The British public will back”. That’s the entire thing in miniature: he does not grasp that it is the British public which is protesting.

Here we have a genuine English lord who does not know nor love his own people. Amazing! How can that be?

Many say that rulers allow the flood of “migrants” because of greed. The unwelcome newcomers are cheap labor, which allow rulers and their oligarchic friends to steal more than they ordinarily could.

There is surely some truth in this, but this cannot be the whole of the explanation, or even a good part of it. The theft would only be at the margins, a few percentage points here and there on payrolls. And it ignores the costs, which include inflation from all the giveaways. In the end, the amounts rulers can grab would not seem worth it.

The next explanation, and a better one, is egalitarianism. Our rulers have thought through Equality, and arrived at the valid deduction, given that premise, that all peoples are the same, and should be made to be. Indeed, there are no peoples, just people, all interchangeable and equal except for circumstance. Adjust the circumstance to provide “an equal starting point” or “level playing field” and all peoples will turn out identical. And equally malleable.

The deduction is valid, given the premise. It is not a sound argument, though, because the premise is not only false, but absurd. And anyway, it is not entirely clear rulers believe it in all its particulars. They do believe it in general, in a vague sort of way.

A problem is that one can claim to be an egalitarian, and even believe it sincerely and ardently, but no one can be an egalitarian, because Equality is both false and stupid. All efforts to implement Equity (the natural end result of Equality) will and must fail. Claiming to be an egalitarian, and trying to put those beliefs into action, is like claiming people are no different than fish and forcing them to breathe underwater. You demand the people hold their breath for longer and longer periods of times until they give up their speciest idea of the necessity of gills. The drownings you cause are ascribed to malice and “hate”.

The targets rulers aim at can’t be hit, because they are illusory. But—and here comes what I think is the real reason for their apparent insanity, the genuine explanation of the Why—they cannot bear to admit that they are wrong and so have their authority challenged. They are addled, morally, spiritually and physically weak, strangely squeamish, but worldly powerful. They are effeminate. Effeminacy of Experts is the answer. Our rulers are effeminate Experts.

They are egalitarians, yes. About you; not about themselves. They have concluded it requires their unequal and obvious (to them) superiority to usher in the Utopia of Equity, a land of magic illuminated by Light Bearers. They have been told since birth that they are more gifted than the common man, to whom they are committed in theory to believe they are Equal to. This contradiction does not bother them. Through their uniform, global-in-scale schooling (this is crucial: blog, Substack), in ordinary and arcane matters, and through their ancestral connection with other elites who have been honing and perfecting their Theory, they become rulers and Experts.

Again, one cannot be an egalitarian in Reality. One can only play act as one. These rulers and Experts chant “We are all brothers.” But they know we are their cousins. They believe, since we are most like them, that we should act and believe like them. We do not. They put our behavior down to irascible stubbornness (clinging to guns and Bibles and belief). So we become their bitter enemies. This is because of the universal human rule that no one is hated more than a traitor. To them we are inveterate and incorrigible traitors. This is why they hate their own people above all others.

A prime exemplar is this physiognomic wreck of a ruler: he excuses all behavior of those most unlike him, reasoning that these strangers don’t know better. But he thinks his own people should. So he promises to crush all those most like him. Enjoying and embracing all contradiction, he says, “We will use violence to show these traitors that violence is never the answer.” (You may recall hearing versions of that.)

The lord was right, the devolving situation is like covid. Experts then did not admit error, either. They stifled and punished, as best they could, all opposition. They had (idiot) fear on their side then. Not so much now.

Our rulers have to go.

