Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
14h

I think I will have a second random cup of coffee before my head explodes.

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
14h

So, what you're saying is, Cathy, that neither coin flips nor perfectly crafted dice can ever be "perfectly" random because the act of flipping or tossing them is a part of the *cause* of how they land, and that action is never the same, however incalculable it may be to the human observers?

Makes sense.

When I need a random number I phone up a Hollywood celebrity and ask them "what number am I thinking of?"

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