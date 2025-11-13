Science Is Not The Answer

Gwyneth
11h

“Suppose the apprehension of beauty is itself a way to truth? Suppose that “elegance”—as the word is used by physicists to describe their discoveries—is a key to ultimate reality?” Rollo May

It would seem to me that any certainty arrived at must also fulfill an essential beauty or elegance in its simplicity and universal application to the understanding of what we call Reality. To my unscientific mind, most of what is termed science is unnecessarily complicated and tortured to the point that it is removed from Reality.

Crixcyon
9h

I wonder if it was nature doing the science and not man if things would be better explained. Like nature explaining itself using its own science.

