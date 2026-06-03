Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Susan Daniels's avatar
Susan Daniels
6h

Great sense of humor and a grasp on everything.

Speaking of unintended consequences:

Hawaii had a rat problem (no, not the Democrats). The rats originally came with the pirate ships, crawled down the ropes that secured them to land, and they reproduced in huge numbers.

"Hawaii’s attempt to control rats is a famous ecological lesson. In 1883, sugarcane planters imported the small Indian mongoose to hunt rats. The plan failed because rats are nocturnal and mongooses hunt during the day; instead, the mongoose became an invasive species that devastated native, ground-nesting birds."

To this day, they have a rat and a mongoose problem. If you go to the islands, you will notice at the top of palm trees just below the fronds, metal bands about a foot wide wrapped around the trees to keep the rats from nesting in them.

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Editor, Fabius Maximus website's avatar
Editor, Fabius Maximus website
6h

I’m certain that the Pope’s views about AI will have as much effect as the RCC’s prohibition of the crossbow, contraception, and abortion. But the mention of David Stove’s “On Enlightenment” is important, about one of the key issues of our era.

For centuries the West has engaged in an accelerating experiment on our society. The early steps were tentative, slow, cautious. Now, awash with hubris we rapidly implement changes with no forethought. No consideration or awareness of side effects, let alone possible ill effects.

Society evolved through generations of trial and error, since we have little knowledge about its dynamics. Awareness of this and respect for the risks of well-intended changes is one meaning of “conservatism”. Unfortunately, now the term commonly refers to a set of bold policy changes as feckless as any desired by the Left.

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