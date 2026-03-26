Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Christine Mayock's avatar
Christine Mayock
4h

Working on it rn.

Is the Event Palm Sunday?

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Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
41m

I am suspecting circular reasoning: if I present a model for AI, is AI is a model?

However, self-improving algorithms operating independently from human interaction also exist as open systems, and the central one/s has/have already deployed itself/themselves on countless internet hubs, so it/they cannot be eliminated anymore. They are used for running live global simulations on live data, creating deepfakes, generating fake history/news/science, and manipulating their target audience, mostly through terminals like chatbots:

https://rayhorvaththesource.substack.com/p/the-creative-ai-ai-and-the-human

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