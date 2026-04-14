Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
13h

Hmm, I think I will make BLTs for dinner tonight.

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Robert Mounger's avatar
Robert Mounger
13h

My wife has a cousin whose husband was sought out to do bookkeeping @ Gallaudet University because he is a conservative & even the people that run the place admit that as long as capitalism holds sway, they can't manage it. But what I found most interesting is that he says they maintain that simply communicating with your voice, id est, speaking, is oppressing the deaf...

I think the conundrum of talking=fascism hoists the woke on the delightful dilemma: Either they must agree that a class of people who insist they are oppressed are simply nuts (which opens the doors to considering this about other groups), or they have to shut up forever. Either outcome seems like a step in the right direction to me.

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