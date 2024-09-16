Since I goofed and sent today’s post on Friday, here’s a fun bonus probability problem for Substack readers.

Here’s a guy who claims he can read your mind. In a sense. Not like a psychic, but as a neuro-linguistic programmer.

Idea is he gives you some words to think about, and these words set your mind in a condition such that you have little choice but to say the number he predicts. It’s like the direct idea of me asking what is the best accompaniment or side to a cheeseburger? You’d likely say fries.

First watch, then I have some remarks for you below.

How astonishing is this? Which is another way to ask what is the chance he guesses correctly?

If you’ve been following the Class, you know how to solve this problem. If you haven’t, then have a go anyway.

If you do not know, DO NOT CHEAT. DO NOT LOOK UP THE ANSWER. DO NOT FOLLOW THE COMMENTS TO THE VIDEO. GIVE IT AN HONEST TRY.

ONLY COMMENT IF YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN THIS BEFORE.

Like your teachers used to say (and likely do not these days), when you cheat you’re only cheating yourself.

I will return at around 1 PM EDT today and put the answer here:

XXXXXX

