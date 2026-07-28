Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
4h

Thanks for this. You have introduced me to some schools of thought that scratch an itch I have.

I don’t know much of mathematics or physics, but I have come to think that the primal differentiation of all reality (“after” — the notion of sequence being a philosophic kludge — the self-willed differentiation of the Infinite One from the Infinitude) is the Absolute (pattern) Person and his eternal counterpoise, the absolute of cosmic reality, the Absolute (physical) Pattern: volition on one hand, energy (more precisely its antecedent) on the other. Mind is what bridges the gap. Another way of saying it is that there exist three fundamental reality levels: thing, meaning and value; matter, mind and spirit. Each level has its foundational absolute, and the reality we perceive exists relative to those absolutes. The interaction of the three seems to produce some surprising and unpredictable phenomena.

My model is undoubtedly a gross simplification, and surely penetrates cosmic mysteries not nearly as deeply as some philosophers do, but it’s about all I can manage, and it serves me well in my little metaphysical explorations.

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Editor, Fabius Maximus website's avatar
Editor, Fabius Maximus website
29m

Wolfgang was a blessed name in that generation.

* Wolfgang Schivelbusch - one of the top historians of our age. German, b 1941.

* Wolfgang Streeck - one of the top economist/sociologists of our age. German, b 1946.

* Wolfgang Smith - Austrian, b 1930.

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