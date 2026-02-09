Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Gwyneth
11h

Although removed from the garden, the desire of man to be godlike, to aspire for power which is beyond his reach, drives his attempt to create intelligent life. Will such hubris lead to humanity's downfall?

The Mighty Humanzee
11h

It’s interesting that the delusion of intelligence that the VC and Bro-ligarchs promote is now accompanied by the demand for access to ALL materials produced by humans. Because no one would want to prevent the creation of a new form of life, nor stand in the way of the Manhattan 2.0 project.

