Australian rulers, like those in other decreasingly Western countries, thought it would be a swell to important ancient enemies, warring tribes, and the bloody vibrants found in ample supply in other areas of the world but which until the middle of the last century were somewhat in low supply in the West. “We must not miss out on the opportunities of multiculturalism,” ran the cry, and so the gates were forced open. Even against the express wishes of the natives of Australia and the other countries.

You will have heard that some of those welcomed to Australia’s shores engaged in their cultural custom of shooting people on a beach. If you think this unpleasant, consider it might be you wanting to impose your beliefs on these other peoples.

Which I say is fine: impose. The ruler of Australia is not with me on this, however. For even as teams were sweeping the beach for body parts (and searching for shell casings of the lady cops who shot a good guy), he went on the telly to announce that one of the most important threats to Australia was “right-wing extremist groups”.

This is like a guy standing naked in a weeklong blizzard warning about global warming.

But Australia’s ruler was serious. It’s true his curious warning helps him spread the blame of the beach massacre around, so he doesn’t have to be seen as mean toward his invited (homicidal) guests. Nobody wants to appear mean. Not in a matriarchy. Or, rather, an effeminarchy.

However, his warming about native “right-wing extremist groups”, largely imaginary and so heretofore innocent of crime, to protect the feelings of the murderers was, I believe, only a secondary reason. The primary one is more important.

We get at that reason via England. Which sees its own rulers quite unhappy with its native population. England’s rulers are doing their best at importing as many (let us call them) differently cultured as possible and as fast as they can build docks for the boats arriving daily. But lately the native English have been rebelling, politely, at this, their displeasure being marked mostly by spicy posts on social media.

In turn, rulers arrest these posters, for the crime of, yes, being mean. I saw one number, probably low, that over 12,000 are arrested each year for being mean. My favorite is this: “Twitter user is jailed for 18 months for two anti-immigration tweets made after Christmas market car attack that were viewed just 33 times.”

There is a difference between the English and the Aussies. In England there have been some minor street protests by the natives, which may be described as being mean in the open air, and not just online. Australia, and many other fading Western EU countries, quieter for now, knows this fate awaits them.

The rulers can’t abide the anticipation. And so we see, from the EU and from England, calls for war.

Not of the rulers against their native populations, of course. If instead of meekly decrying “extremists”, rulers announced all white men not swearing allegiance to leftist rulers were now the enemy, we would see these rulers hanging like tinsel from the ubiquitous streetlamp security cameras in matter of days, if not hours. Which they, the rulers, know.

No, the rulers warn about war with—and I know this won’t be believable, but I promise it is true—Russia.

This is my theory, which I admit might be wrong: The EU and England’s rulers are pushing this threat of World War III to save their own necks. They want to roil the population and convince natives that their real enemies aren’t who they seem to be—namely, the rulers of England and the EU—but are some mysterious all-powerful foreigners who want to conquer the world. This is a naked appeal to patriotism, a blatant attempt at diversion.

Here is a selection of my evidence. A well known propagandist for England’s rulers tweeted:

Service chiefs laying out the facts and it’s for every MP and every party now to start telling the public in clear terms we need to mobilise society around self-defence – I don’t want to see Polanski, Sultana or the sectarian MPs naysaying this… we need to choose to survive

The propagandist quoted from some unnamed source:

In her first public speech since becoming “C”, Blaise Metreweli will say the “frontline is everywhere” as a result of Moscow’s use of hybrid warfare such as disinformation, sabotage and cyberattacks. She will warn that the UK [sic] faces an “age of uncertainty” as the rules of conflict are being rewritten by Russia and other hostile actors.

Here is another datum, a speech from England’s Chief of Defence Staff:

Sons and daughters. colleagues, veterans, will all have a part to play, to build, to serve, and if necessary to fight. And more families will know what sacrifice for our nation means.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte is making similar Grrr-ings, hoping he can get EU’s other rulers to embrace this wonderful, and very timely, new enemy.

Two Tier Keir (how did this flabby puff-faced nonentity gain power?) is saying, out loud, in front of people, on TV, that “Russia is menacing our streets“. This is no different than claiming aliens from Andromeda are beaming secret thought control rays at us. He asks people to believe it.

There are many others. Browse twitter for NPCs who have suddenly discovered patriotism, and who are angrily trying to shame the natives who have declared they won’t fight for Two Tier Keir.

England’s, Australia’s, and the EU’s rulers are not wrong to try this. Their prime enemy is, as they surmise, their own native populations, which both they and their populations know. The rulers know they are outnumbered. The rulers know they have a tenuous grasp power which rests largely on inertia, expressed in things like the natives’ belief in the old ways, like following orders from rulers. That belief is diminishing, but it is still viable.

Propaganda works. Don’t forget, blaming Hilary’s loss on Russia nearly worked in the States. It was a close thing. And juicing wars was how Europe, and the States, was how the first two World Wars got serious. Propaganda was relentless, and, as it turned out, on target. False flags were not unknown, either. Here is a brief list of successful efforts.

Also keep in mind that propaganda is so successful, it very often backfires. That is, the lie, which all knew was a lie, begins to grow. The theories spun by obedient propagandists (“journalists”), which they create to seem loyal and to provide them yet more “legitimate” reasons to hate their enemies (you), take on life. The stories become so rich and varied, that even the people who knew it was a lie in the first place come to believe the lie.

What my theory doesn’t say is whether rulers are doing this instinctively, filling the need to have an enemy and realizing something is not quite right with their compatriots, or whether they are doing this purposely and cynically, and that it’s all an act necessary to quell the natives until enough of those natives have been replaced or supplanted by peoples who, rulers believe, will be more docile subjects.

For this theory to work, rulers have to be mighty shortsighted and somewhat ignorant. That true?

There is also this possibility. I have seen a number of males from England who are closer to, and may even be, men, juicing this war. It is clear these men draw upon that famous English arrogance, which once allowed them to concur the world, to justify (to themselves) their anger at Russia. Really, given the state of their navy, dreams of foreign adventure, let alone world domination, are now terrible fantasy. But it is easy to see why they yearn for better days.

And, yes, useful idiots fill our side of the ocean, too. One instance: Mike Pompeo: “Putin is one of the world’s foremost persecutors of Christians.” Sad thing is many will believe this lie because of Pompeo’s prior authority.

Good news is that many natives aren’t buying the war propaganda (and another).

Here are the various ways to support this work: