Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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PE Bird's avatar
PE Bird
6h

"Premature" means arriving before the expected time. How can someone call Erlich's predictions premature when they haven't occurred at all? Of course the NYT would design a new definition implying " hasn't happened yet, but will real soon".

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
6h

His hubris of associating his correctness with peer review is astounding. Now, there's a model that needs to be done.

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