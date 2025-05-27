Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Henry J. Zaccardi's avatar
Henry J. Zaccardi
2d

"it’s obvious the ravages of illness can be forestalled by will."

Living almost across the country from where I grew up, I received the call that my Dad was in hospital and I needed to get home asap. This took some time, but I made it and went straight to the hospital, where Dad told me a few things of importance to him. This was in the evening, and he seemed ok and in good spirits. I told him I would see him early the next morning, but he passed away that night. I have always believed he was waiting for me before leaving.

Regards

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Arvanitis's avatar
Robert Arvanitis
2d

Both accurate and amusing; not easy combine!

Now to press on as unrelentingly pedantic: 365, plus 1/4 for leap years, minus 1/100 for skips, AND plus 1/400 skip-the-skip for "unus in quadringentis."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by William M Briggs
13 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture