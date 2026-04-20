Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Dana Jumper's avatar
Dana Jumper
16h

It's you!!! You are part of the cover-up. You're the Chief Explainer-Awayer!

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1 reply by William M Briggs
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
16h

Perhaps it was only SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome), aka the Covid shot.

For another statistician's take on this see Denis Rancourt.

https://substack.com/@denisrancourt/posts

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