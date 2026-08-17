Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Robert Humphreys's avatar
Robert Humphreys
30m

Fear not, Bill. The Catastrophization Cabal, aka Big Science and Media, is busy thinking up their next financially sustaining hoax. I nclude Media because convincing John Q Public and the people tgey vote for requires the film industry to create fear and trepidatiin about the future. The future always cooperates by being unknowable.

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
17m

I think Spartacus summed it up nicely. Climate change was never about anything other than control and it hasn't worked, hence the steep drop off in publications.

""Politics have nothing to do with the natural world, but with human agency and what people actually want for themselves and their families. If your answer to the issue of climate change or resource depletion sounds something like, let’s do an end-run around democracy and force austerity, poverty, homelessness, childlessness, and despair on people until they submit to resource conservation rules, then it doesn’t matter how much scientific backing you have for that idea. You’re a disgusting tyrant."

- Spartacus

For a walk down memory lane.

https://iceni.substack.com/p/spartacast-17?publication_id=766426&utm_content=listen_now_button&triedRedirect=true

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