We like to tell ourselves stories about how stupid other people are. You hear the one about how Orson Welles and his radio crew did a live broadcast of The War of the Worlds? That’s the one where Martians come down to earth and start blasting.

People, so the story goes, heard this radio broadcast and thought it was real. It sounded real. The radio play was, after all, in the form of Reality TV. So it was taken as a real report of an invasion. Many ran this way, others ran that way. Some put their hands to their hair and screamed. Some barricaded themselves in basements. Others ran to the corner store and bought out all the toilet paper.

Only when dawn broke the next morning did realization that the whole thing was a gag set in. How embarrassing to have been one of the panickers!

This is only one of many such stories. What rubes those people were! Ha ha! Imagine believing something come out of a speaker, or today a screen, is necessarily real because it came out of speaker, or a screen. What dummies. Who could be so naive? We would never fall for such nonsense.

That is the point of the stories. That’s why we tell them. To gird ourselves against the foolishness we saw in others so we don’t act as stupidly. That was the lesson we were supposed to learn.

Only that’s the wrong lesson, and is easily seen to be the wrong lesson. The real point of these endless, endless stories, stories which pile up year after year, and the point that should have always been obvious, is that we love to panic.

Panic is our natural state. We embrace panic the moment we have a chance. The lesson is that when we see others panic, we do not caution them, we don’t ask them to reconsider. We don’t advise calm. We join right in. Hey, if we don’t, all that toilet paper will be sold out! Get in the car, honey. Now!

Those who do caution against panic are almost uniformly shot down angrily. These calm souls will be lucky if they themselves are not blamed.

I have no idea if people panic-bought toilet paper in the War of the Worlds panic. I made that up. But I would not, and you would not, be surprised if they had. People are, today as you read this, panic-buying toilet paper. Again.

Because data outages.

Now I don’t know if you remember, but back in the late 1980s and 1990s, people noticed small flaws and nicks in their car windshields. Nicks that were never there before. I don’t know who was the first to notice, but somehow the idea spread. And then it got picked up in the newspaper (remember those?). And then we had the mini Nick Panic.

When people heard that Mysterious Entities were causing fresh nicks and flaws in windshields, they went out to check their own cars. Lo! There was a brand new nick—one that, I swear, was never there before!

If one guy checks, so does another, and the nicks multiplied. UFOs, tiny meteorites, and a slew of even more esoteric explanations where proffered. But nobody knew for certain.

It was right around then that somebody came across a dead cow in a field. The cow’s eyes had been, it was reported, surgically removed! Who would surgically remove a cow’s eyes at midnight in a middle of the night. I’ll tell you who: Satanists. Or UFOs. You never know what either group was up to.

Well, after that, all kind of dead cows in midnight fields were found mutilated, the eyes, and other various organs surgically removed. We shuddered to think what those Satanists were doing with all those eyes. Thus we had the Cattle Mutilation Panic.

And so it went, one panic after another. Until the Big One hit in 2020. The whole world lost its mind in the multi-year Covid Panic. I am still so angry about this that I can barely let myself write about it, lest I descend into the colorful language I learned in the military.

The only thing lacking in Nick and Cow Mutilation panics was panic-buying toilet paper. But you wonder why there wasn’t in the Cow Mutilation. After all, cleaning up those corpses must have been messy.

The key in each panic is always the same. First is the mother: Noticing. And its daughter: Repetition. And then comes the ugly step-sister: The Reason.

Everybody is asked, begged, even, to go out and Notice whatever the new panic is. They never took Notice yesterday, but today they do, and lo!, there are things to Notice that where never there before! The story spreads, and when it reaches the lowest parts of the population (journalists), the stories acclerate. Always using the same damned words and phrases. Not because there is some Panic Cabal directing language, but because reporters are like idiot parrots who repeat whatever they have heard other reporters say.

I yesterday talked to a buddy who worked at one of the well known places that had a newsworthy outage. He said “We had that same one every [same say of the week, for reasons] and I was the one who had to fix it.”

He and I used to fix electronics together in the service long ago, and he’s been doing data center and IT since. Things break. All the time. Systems go down. All the time. That’s why guy’s like my buddy (and at one time me) are dismayed about the mini Panic—and, Lord, let it stay mini—over data outages.

Nobody Noticed tech outages before, only now they are, and the Repetitions are hot upon us. Vain and stupid reporters are out there, right this moment, searching for an outage, any kind of outage, they can tout and so bring notice to themselves.

And so we have to have The Reason.

Those who love war say Iran. Others say it’s the expected degradation in all things. Nobody—and this suprises me—has yet said UFOs. But just wait.

We are at the panic-buying toilet paper stage today: “Costco sees surge in panic buying after string of tech outages, report says“, “Panic buying frenzy sweeps US as outages and cyber attacks spark fears of impending apocalyptic event“, etc., etc., etc. If I were an executive at a toilet paper company, and did not have a conscience, I would hire a team of Conspiracy Theorists for the Marketing Department.

Here’s one thing I want you to Notice: the great dissimilarity of the outages, and how they are being sold as identical. The FAA replacing ancient copper with fiber optics is the same, somehow, as Microsoft Outlook being down. Are they the same? No, sir, they are not. How could Iran have sabotaged the fiber optics? They could not. And so on.

Here are some typical headlines: “Massive Microsoft Outlook outage brings email to a halt | CNN Business“, “Chase customers left unable to access accounts as app goes down – here’s what we know“, “What caused the internet outage that brought down Amazon, Reddit and Gov.uk?“.

The Outlook outage was in 2023. The Chase Bank was 2022. The Internet incident was 2021.

I searched for those for a grand total of less than one minute (okay, maybe it was a minute a half, because Google’s “improvements” made it hard to find the custom range in search dates), and only took one headline for the search terms “Outlook down”, “Chase Bank down”, “Internet down”. I could have gone on and on and on some more.

Just like how in the Cattle Mutilation Panic people forgot that cows die in fields all by themselves, or with the help of wolves, and that a host of animals enjoy eating dead animals they find in fields, we forgot all the other, quite common and frequent, outages. So all the new ones seem unique. Look at all those reports! There must be The Reason! Nothing but The Reason could explain them!

And so the panic wends its nauseating course.

What will be the next one? Let me have your guess.

NO CLASS UNTIL 3 DECEMBER.

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