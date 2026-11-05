Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Crash Pile's avatar
Crash Pile
20h

We want cause. Always cause. But the authors want further study. Always further study. “Results support existence of an unrecognized population of transient objects in historical astronomical plates warranting further study.” Still trying to diagram that sentence- is it the results that warrant further study, or the existence of objects that warrant further study, or the support of existence that warrants further study. The key message, however one arrives at it, is further study is warranted. Three square meals a day may be all that’s needed to warrant further study.

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1d

The whole thing fell off the rails for me when reading the abstract and the following statement (assumption) of expert visual review appeared. Unfortunately, the word 'expert' has lost its neutral meaning due to gross abuse, overuse and general mendacity of said group in the last years.

"classified as real versus plate defect by expert visual review"

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