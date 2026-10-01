Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
Oct 1

God bless you, Dr. Briggs. You carry the fire.

A 2% success rate is better than that of Sisyphus. Congratulations! Keep pushing that rock.

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Keith Doyon's avatar
Keith Doyon
Oct 1

A deeply fulfilling exposition.

God Bless the work you do.

Press on.

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