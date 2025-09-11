Because of events, I have postponed this week’s Class until next Thursday.

Many on the Right, very understandably, are calling for violence in the wake of the Charlie Kirk murder. Violence has its place—the Left has been using it for decades to keep us in line—but using it indiscriminately now can lead to civil war, and there is nothing worse than that. It is to be avoided if at all possible. “Violence” was the last word Kirk ever spoke.

Nevertheless, the Left has indeed returned to its historical methods. Angry they did not get their way in the election, which they came within a fraction of an inch of murdering, and then came within a few yards of murdering, they enjoy killing their enemies. And as we discussed yesterday, they excuse all killings, especially those committed by their favorite Victims. They must be stopped.

For my entire life, the Left has held the majority of power. Until Trump, they owned every large organization, public, private, NGO, everything, in every sector. Yet they always painted themselves as underdogs, Victims. The reason is simple. There were still people who did not believe as they did, and this they could both not abide nor tolerate. They feared at all times those these “deniers” (“racist”, “fascists”, “bigots”, etc., etc.) would come for them. They were always threatening this. It never happened.

It should. But how?

We must use the tools the Left created against them.

Leftist Experts (i.e. academics) believe and promote the theory of stochastic terrorism. Which means we can legally tie Kirk’s murder to at least reporters (a better term is sleazy pornographers; examples midway here) and leading Democrats. Arrest and charge them with terrorism. Enforce laws already on the books that they created.

We haul Experts into courts, chosen for their Reality-based judges, following the Leftist precedent of venue shopping, and force Experts to read their own words from their peer-reviewed papers. This proves they must agree to the legal necessity of labeling this, and any other new violence, as stochastic terrorism. Terrorism is a crime, as is aiding and abetting it.

We may need to build new jails to hold the mass of sleazy pornographers arrested, like this one who said in the wake of Kirk’s murder “You can’t stop with these awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place”. He is excusing, and more importantly admitting, stochastic terrorism.

Our first arrest is Gavin ‘Gruesome’ Newson, who was taped not long ago calling for real violence against his enemies. Don’t believe me. Watch yourself. The charge is stochastic terrorism. His guilt is obvious. If I had my druthers, he would be sent into exile, but I’ll settle for enforced rustication. After which, he can be sued civilly for any number of other offenses.

“Disinformation” is another tactic. Use it ruthlessly. Again, we haul in Experts and the Leftist politicians and bureaucrats have them read their own words about how horrible and dangerous “disinformation” is.

The DOJ next sues, sues, then sues some more those people found engaging in “disinformation”. For instance, every Expert who lied during the covid panic must be charged for violating the Civil Rights of Americans. If we we cannot rid ourselves of this detestable law, we use it against them.

SCOTUS recently ruled that the Civil Rights Act applies to white normal men, too. Lawsuits targeting large Leftist corporations and universities must be pressed. There are decades of wrongs to be righted. Class actions lawsuits can and must be filed. Use the rapaciousness of lawyers against the Left for a change. Seduce them with the size of the cash accounts of corporations and the endowments of universities.

William Wolfe: “We need an Executive Order designating BLM and ANTIFA as domestic terrorist organizations ASAP”. There are already legal mechanisms to do this. So do it. Seize their assets, and those of their funders. As in Canada, freeze the bank accounts of funders. Charge those funders with complicity in the crimes of these organizations. It’s true many of these charges will not result in the happy verdicts of guilty, but the Left has proved the process is the punishment.

Process them good and hard.

We might use the FBI in the same way as previous administrations did. Create lists of agitators. Like this one of those celebrating Kirk’s murder. Indeed, I thought at first this might be a good idea, but Jonathan Cioran (who I want you to follow and read) instantly convinced me this cure would be worse than the malady:

The Kirk assassination was uniquely horrific, in large part because of the video (which millions and millions of people have now seen). In addition to a major crackdown on the organized left (which is long overdue tbh), it will also be used to further the Palantirization of America (mass and pervasive surveillance of citizens with the help of AI).

The All Seeing Eye of the Panopticon, funded by government, is the genius of Peter Thiel, who leads what Cioran calls the Gay Space Vampirism wing of the almost-Right (they reject Equality, which is well, but still hold to Secularism and Utilitarianism, which is not). Palantir used for good in surveil Antifa would of course also be used to keep its beady e-eye on whomever Thiel designates as his enemy. As he (Ciron says) funds people like the appalling Richard Hanananananania, those not thought of as “Elite Human Capital” fall in the class of enemy.

So the lesson for us is: defeat the Fantasist Left, and with zealous persistence, but be cautious of the allies we choose.

