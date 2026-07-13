Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
3h

“To show your intelligence and discernment is only an indirect way of reproaching other people for being dull and incapable…Intellectual superiority offends by its very existence, without any desire to do so.”

- Arthur Schopenhauer

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Robert Humphreys's avatar
Robert Humphreys
3h

When consideration of race is paramount, the result is always a race to the bottom. The ultimate objective? A nation of Proles. The Far Left has a plan and they are executing it with little opposition.

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