Incidentally, the header image is genuine and not AI.

I still wonder why the right did not embrace the left’s call to defund police. Think about no police. Think long and hard.

After the period of chaos, and the fixing of several obstreperous problems, which I refuse categorically to explain, calm could be restored.

The same sort of thing is true for DIEing at universities. Year or so back, I suggested we ought to allow the left to have its way at universities. Let them DIE to their hearts’ content. Fire all non-perverted white and Asian tmen, hire only Victims. Indoctrinate students with gusto. Bend all subjects toward Victim theory. (My suggestion then was we be allowed to have the same freedoms, which of course the left would never permit.)

We should encourage universities to DIE. Cheer them on!

The reason is simple. The faster they DIE, the faster they die. After they keel over from their gruesome manic suicide, leaving behind only smoking wrecks and the corpses of those who were considered ideologically impure (i.e. everybody), we march in and revivify campuses and refit them for their true purpose.

They have gone some way down this path, and making inexorable progress. Yet students still willingly matriculate into them. Why?

Universities largely survive still because of the misperception by employers that people with “degrees” are more valuable than those without, which forces the young into the camps. While it’s true “degrees” yet have value for a few purposes, this is obviously increasingly false for most. Some employers are catching on and softening the “degree” requirement, which is well.

Employer skepticism must be encouraged. They must be taught to eliminate their “degree” demands. The best way to do that is demonstrate the “degrees” they just hired are ignorant DIE-addled maniacs. Would-be prospective students must be made to see a better path to jobs is to avoid universities. Universities must lose prestige.

We recall SCOTUS spanked universities a short while ago saying “Stop DIEing”. The good news is the universities answered “We’ll call it something else.” The National Association of Scholars reports the shift from Title IX of the culture-destroying Civil Rights Act to Title VI.

But similar positions for Title VI, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin, were virtually nonexistent prior to last year. Now, dozens of institutions have hired or are planning to hire or appoint a Title VI coordinator, including New York University, the University of Delaware, the University of Mississippi and more.

Good. Let them. Let Victims flourish. Accelerate. Tell this to employers. Let employers know what universities are doing. Employers face many legal strictures on who they can hire, but they are still allowed to “discriminate” against the addled and useless. With a handful of exceptions, like doctors and lawyers, they are not legally made to require “degrees”. Encourage them to ask for ability instead.

Here’s some real-life acceleration at Canadian Universities, who are not only allowed but prodded by government to DIE:

The University of Toronto is hiring 8 tenured professors this year. Here’s how the affirmative action quotas break down: • 5 for women, trans, non-binary, or Two-Spirit • 1 for visible minorities • 2 for persons with disabilities

Why purposely seek and hire a professor with a disability (presumably mental ones rate higher)? Pure unadulterated DIE. Few things can be more asinine. Why would you, as an employer, want to hire somebody given a “degree” by these DIE-quota profs?

Our job pushing acceleration isn’t simple. We have to go up against right-minded activists like Chris Rufo. He wants universities to stop DIEing, and takes pride in his successes along these lines. He got DIE abolished, in name anyway, at several places, and wants to do more. His and his fellows’ path is reform, not replacement. A group of them gathered to sign the “Manhattan Statement on Higher Education“.

None of their charges against universities are wrong. Like this:

The universities have contributed to a new kind of tyranny, with publicly funded initiatives designed to advance the cause of digital censorship, public health lockdowns, child sex-trait modification, race-based redistribution, and other infringements on America’s long-standing rights and liberties.

Universities are indeed committed to DIE; the stream of egregious The Science is one proof of this.

Here are two of their solutions:

• The universities must adhere to the principle of color-blind equality, by abolishing DEI bureaucracies, disbanding racially segregated programs, and terminating race-based discrimination in admissions, hiring, promotions, and contracting. • The universities must adhere to the principle of freedom of speech, not only in theory, but in practice; they must provide a forum for a wider range of debate and protect faculty and students who dissent from the ruling consensus.

We’ve seen universities were forced to do the first, but since Equality is the driving premise of DIE, and that premise is shared by both universities and Rufo, all efforts to DIE will (as we saw) be renamed. There will be no freedom of speech at universities, not when both sides (universities and Rufo) are confronted with speech that says things like “People, and people in groups, aren’t and can’t be made equal in capabilities, and it is therefore rational to make decisions on this Reality”, or “Everybody’s favorite foreign country commits moral errors and doesn’t have a right to exist, because no country has a right to exist.”

None of the solutions in the declaration will clear out the woke bodies, professors, students, and administrators. who are dug in (consider tenure, etc.). The current woke denizens will replace those who retire or die with others who look and think like themselves, or who are woker. The Manhattan Declaration will get reduced student demonstrations on forbidden topics (which is suddenly not free speech but “hate”) and things like that, but it’s difficult to see anybody in this debate abandoning their shared Enlightenment principles (secularism, utilitarianism, and egalitarianism).

Even if everything in the Declaration works, nothing is addressed toward fixing science funding, which suffers from not just woke but ails under The False Dichotomy. This is the false belied that if Big Government doesn’t direct and fund all research, then science will die. That’s Larry Krauss’s take.

(Incidentally, he and a bunch of others are about to release The War On Science, which I haven’t seen.)

Krauss gets right that much of The Science has gone bad. Like The Science which insists men who pretend they are women are women. A conclusion, importantly, brought to you by government funding, which he doesn’t mention. He then says:

The attempt to paint all university faculty as woke is misguided. Many leading scientists and scholars have remained largely immune to the mind-virus that has been proliferating across so many university campuses. These individuals continued to push the boundaries of knowledge while either ignoring the internal culture wars or trying to fly below the radar of administrative activists on their campuses.

We’ll let him have his point, even though we don’t hear these brave scientists calling out their crazy colleagues. While justifiable exceptions in these debates are always possible, trying to “fly below the radar” induces effeminacy when it becomes institutional. As it has. Another reason the system must be cleared out.

But never mind that. Here’s his main complaint: he wants to keep sucking at the government teat.

By attacking the work of the best, brightest, and most productive scientists in the country, this new war on science being waged by the administration is, at least in the near term, far more damaging than the woke attacks because it is decimating the nation’s scientific infrastructure by disenfranchising the best scientific researchers and defunding their programs—despite the fact that such people were never part of the problem in the first place.

The minor cuts proposed are not “decimating” scientific infrastructure. One could only wish they were.

Science has become moribund and stuck. It needs to be freed to think new thoughts, which it cannot do when it is dependent on government funding. The government-university is one entity, with near complete control of thought. That monopoly needs to be broken. We have discussed this many times, so I needn’t here say more.

Which, with accelerating the DIE, brings us to the real fix. Rich men.

We need rich men, or culturally rich institutions like the Church, to fund Reality-based thinking and science outside the current system. Marc Andreessen, who isn’t poor, was right when he said ‘Universities Declared War On 70% Of The Country‘. A war they very nearly won.

There have been some new universities that aim, however vaguely, toward Reality. But they maintain the model of the failing universities. Like petitioning the government to feed them. This ensures they will slide toward the mean. They are also (all of them?) beholden to Enlightenment principles, which guarantees the festering of woke.

Krauss frets enormous-ticket science will be hamstrung if government gets out of funding. Not quite. That which is necessary will still attract dollars. Though I’m guessing, it’s likely SpaceX is the best place in the world to do rocket science. They take government money, but like any business they are forced to produce real results. The Big Stuff isn’t the problem: we need more little-guy science lest we find ourselves endless debating distractions like multiverses.

Andreessen:

“If you’re the parents of a smart kid where I grew up [rural Wisconsin] and you think you’re going to get them into a top university in this country, you’re fooling yourself,” Andreessen said. “What level of untapped talent exists in this country that a combination of DEI and immigration have basically cut out of the loop for the last 50 years?”

Let’s tap it, rich guys. You have the power to bypass the system. Think of a new brotherhood.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use PayPal. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank. BUY ME A COFFEE.