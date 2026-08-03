Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
3h

"Beauty is in the eye of the beholder." We are being Borgified even within the realm of personal taste. Continue down this road and soon the fact I prefer organic dark roast coffee will be seen as epistemic injustice to those who produce only medium roast.

Sigh. The world becomes more and more ridiculous; not funny, just ridiculous.

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Shimpling Chadacre's avatar
Shimpling Chadacre
2h

And tall, leggy blondes should only be permitted to procreate with shorter men in order to redress the heightism that has so long plagued society. I say this purely for the good of all mankind, with no thought for myself whatsoever.

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