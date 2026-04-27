Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Lon Guyland's avatar
Lon Guyland
5h

“There will be no bell-bottom pants or leisure suits”

I remain optimistic. I have a barely-used baby blue, bell-bottom leisure suit and a skin-tight rayon shirt (missing the top three buttons) and a pair of Elvis glasses that I can still kind of see through that are awaiting that glorious day.

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
6h

What's the big deal? Just repeat after me:

Klaatu barada nikto.

There. Everything's all right....

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