Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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la chevalerie vit's avatar
la chevalerie vit
6h

He didn’t run on no more unjust wars. He ran on no more forever wars.

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TeroB's avatar
TeroB
5h

I was thinking something very similar recently. Trump is playing 5D chess (unknowingly) by doing the exact things Israel craves thereby exposing the Empires weakness and Israel’s complicity in bringing its destruction about. Trump had no feasible way of saying no to Israel, so he said yes to their craziest, most suicidal ideas and brings about the same ends as saying no to Israel.

This has been such a fiasco—especially Trump’s posts—that every shred of credibility we had as a country has been, unlike Iran’s ability to hit back, decimated.

The Empire had an aura of invincibility both militarily and economically. This slightly-longer than a month sojourn in west Asia has left the Empire naked and mumbling before the world.

We are not going to be coming back from this shellacking. And neither is Israel.

It’s about time.

My one complaint: are Palestines suicidal? It would seem to me that Palestinians are making themselves know/remembered by doing the only thing left to a people in their situation—guerrilla warfare. Am I missing something?

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