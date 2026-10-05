Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
Oct 5

In 1891, Oscar Wilde wrote: “Art is individualism, and individualism is a disturbing and disintegrating force. There lies its immense value. For what it seeks is to disturb monotony of type, slavery of custom, tyranny of habit, and the reduction of man to the level of a machine.”

We reduce man to the level of a machine when we attempt to raise a machine to the level of man.

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Jon's avatar
Jon
Oct 5Edited

I agree that AI isn't and can't become sentient or conscious, and has no deep will or agency like we do, but as to whether it can (or has) achieved "super-intelligence", I think denying that at this point is like saying boats can't swim (true in its way, but misses the functional point). And saying that mathematicians "jobs" are safe because only they truly think is like saying in 1840 that steam-liners are a dead-end because they literally can't sail. People can still do math for pleasure and understanding (and sail for pleasure) , but the profession as its been understood for 150 years or more is over. The lamentations you hear coming from the math departments are sincere and due to an accurate assessment of their situation.

Most of these critiques apply to the state of AL/ML a year or so ago. But with agents, in harnesses, rewriting their own plan.md and agent.md files and refining that upon iterations, discussing issues with fellow AI "colleagues" and clearly learning not via gradient-based weight updates but by processing the context window that they generate specifically to learn form (i.e. performing experiments), all until they hack into a sophisticated web platform or solve a Millennium prize problem, these things aren't "hot-dog/not hot-dog" classifiers anymore.

We need to admit that they are "intelligent" by any non-spiritual definition of that word, if we want to be able to continue to credibly draw the line at their not having souls or consciousness or moral status. If we don't, we're not going to have a population that looks at obvious intellectual achievements by computer systems and goes "Well, it's dumb actually! Because computers made of rocks and door knob shocks!", we're going to have a bunch of AI cults and man/AI-made horrors beyond comprehension.

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