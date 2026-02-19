Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Meyer's avatar
Ed Meyer
4h

I don't understand it, but I love it.

Which also kind of encapsulates my view of women, which I also love but will never understand.

Reply
Share
Uncle Mike's avatar
Uncle Mike
1h

No offense intended but I don't get it. Why go to all the extreme effort to make a model? One which doesn't fit? Why not just USE THE DATA to predict the future? Eyeball it. Zero residuals. No sweat.

Also, who the ef cares about Arctic sea ice? Why is that a thing? Who made it a thing? I think if you bore into those questions you'll find at the bottom elite billionaires who rape (and sometimes eat) children. Total depraved sickos who use their obscene wealth to harm the innocent for fun.

There are time series that matter. How fast is the river rising? When will it hit flood stage? Or, how many children are probably going to be raped next week by princes, bankers, and other perverted elites? What's the current Satanic Quotient and how has it been trending over the last century? Sea ice is utterly inconsequential.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture