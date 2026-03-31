Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
6d

Very interesting, sober, disquieting essay. Malcolm Muggeridge, back in the 60s/70s railed against the mumbo jumbo of "education." When reading some of his essays, I thought it so bizarre to castigate what I thought to be an unalloyed good, so thoroughly indoctrinated had I been.

St. Thomas Aquinas wrote that Honor, Power, Pleasure, and Wealth were the substitutes for God. Women strive for three of those, while men (kicked to the curb) indulge in all the fruits of our pornified culture.

Only God can help us. But why would He help a culture that views the dismemberment of human life in the womb as a right?

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Gunther Heinz's avatar
Gunther Heinz
6d

As a Brazilian, I will attempt to explain our new MISOGYNY law. This law is actually a BLASPHEMY law. And as you all know, blasphemy is the ultimate sin, for which there is NO forgiveness. And why is that? It's because the BLASPHEMER denies the very HOLY SPIRIT that can move the free will of the SINNER in direction of CHRIST, and ultimately to REPENTANCE.

Now replace Holy Spirit with EQUALITY. Replace Sinner with SOCIETY. Replace Christ with THE STATE. And, finally, replace Repentance with any of the following: SAFETY, EFFICIENCY, and .... more EQUALITY.

Get it?

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