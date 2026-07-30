Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
1d

As Ralph Waldo Emerson argued, laughter is a "pledge of sanity". Jazz on sane statistician.

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Rogelio W., agent of the self's avatar
Rogelio W., agent of the self
1d

No bicycle was robbed during the production of that clip.

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