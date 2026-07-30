The Nation’s Newest Hit Song!

In lieu of Class, which resumes after summer, I present the tune that is knockin’ ‘em dead in swing joints all across the once United States. Plus, I don’t know about you, but I’m thrilled this style of music, none of which sounds like a robot factory gone bad, is making a come back.

Lyrics

Oh the scientists are publishin’, crankin’ out those papers fast.

They got a tiny pee-value, think they made it at long last.

Point oh five or lower, they shout it from the roof,

But did they check the power, or just cook up some spoof?

P-value, p-value, what you tryin’ to prove?

You say it’s significant, but I ain’t got the groove.

One in twenty chance, my friend, that it’s just noise:

You’re dancin’ with the devil of that publish-or-perish choice!

They cherry-pick the data, tweak it till it looks so fine,

Multiple comparisons, but they forgot to draw the line.

“Statistically significant!” they cry with such delight,

While the effect size whispers, “Honey, this ain’t right!”

Oh the P-value’s a temptress, flashy but so sly,

She’ll make you think you found the truth, but it’s probably a lie!

P-value, p-value, you’re the star of the show.

But replication’s laughin’, stealin’ all your glow!

Reminder: Friends don’t let friends use P-values!

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