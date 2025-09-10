Science Is Not The Answer

Or we could go back and re-examine the Moynihan report and this time - act on it. Eliminate the welfare dependency that destroyed the black family.

Finally! A conversation about the elephant - not only in the room, but sitting on everybody's chest. Black crime. Even law-abiding blacks are F'in Fed Up, and you have nailed the reasons to a tee.

I'm taken back to a comment Mark Twain made in Tom Sawyer about Injun Joe - something to the effect that if this all-purpose criminal were ever brought before the bar, the Sob Sisters of Sympathy with the leaky waterworks would go to work ... something like that. Let me search for it... No, I was a little off. Here it is:

"This (Injun Joe's) funeral stopped the further growth of one thing—the petition to the governor for Injun Joe's pardon. The petition had been largely signed; many tearful and eloquent meetings had been held, and a committee of sappy women been appointed to go in deep mourning and wail around the governor, and implore him to be a merciful ass and trample his duty under foot. Injun Joe was believed to have killed five citizens of the village, but what of that? If he had been Satan himself there would have been plenty of weaklings ready to scribble their names to a pardon-petition, and drip a tear on it from their permanently impaired and leaky water-works."

Sappy women, indeed. The general-purpose ones are bad enough, but the AWFLs - affluent white female liberals - are the worst. I just saw a great video by John Anderson, conservative former Deputy Prime Minister of the Woke Continent of Australia, where he and his guest delineate the reasons for women's increasingly crazy left-wing and woke politics. I've come to the conclusion that the problem began with the Nineteenth Amendment, and unfortunately that cat will never climb back into the bag. ... and here THAT video is:

https://youtu.be/a4bawKgpiMo?si=jH3eV4JVfwZUBuvG

