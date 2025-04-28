Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CecilRhodes's avatar
CecilRhodes
17h

By messing with global systems they do not understand, they will become the cause of unusual climatic events, becoming their own fear and doom feed back loop. So many competing Darwin Award projects. We have many competing paths now to becoming the asteroid we fear.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by William M Briggs and others
John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
17h

Will no one rid us of these meddlesome experts?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture