The sun will be made to set on that faraway sinking land of legend, unhappy olde England. Because panicked hersterical (there is no misspelling) fretting frightened scientists insist there is too much sunshine is that gloomy woke paradise.

Last Thursday its official propaganda agency issued a headline “UK mini heatwave on the way“. The propaganda dutiful mentioned the cause: “Climate change”. The article’s dire warning? “Temperatures will climb widely to 22-23C” by the start of May. Which in civilized units is 73 degrees.

Which means a better title would be “Room temperature horror expected.”

You might have also already seen this headline from last week: “Experiments to dim the Sun will be approved within weeks: Scientists consider brightening clouds to reflect sunshine among ways to prevent runaway climate change.“

Now, others seeing this are pointing out the absurdity of attempting to dim the sun. And I will, too. But those criticisms miss the central point, the key to why we keep seeing asininities like this. The answer lies hidden in the headline. See if you can spot it before reading further.

That key is this: there is no “runaway climate change”. Which you knew. But the scientists believe there is, and thus their experiment to fart into the clouds will, I confidently predict, see these scientists discover that their method works!

We will not get “runaway climate change”, and they will claim that their Climate-Change-B-Gone spray is what saved us from this terrible fate. We will duly see a peer-reviewed paper that shows farting in the clouds knocks back such-and-such percent of the sun. We will read a sentence like this: “If our novel method”—their methods are always “novel”, no matter how hackneyed—“is applied, we will be saved from runaway climate change, and thus be heroes to Science.”

Well, that last clause won’t be there in so bold a fashion, but it will lurk.

Point is: they way the system works, there is no way these scientists can lose. They sold the monorail to British rulers who are thus just as determined as the scientists to have their beliefs confirmed, given that this will allow rukers even greater powers in the coming “crisis”. Absolutely no one in the chain of research funding will ever, by any stretch, admit defeat. None will say “Well, it looks like we were wrong.” Experts never admit error. The best they will do is suggest their confirmation is merely delayed.

Here is why you should not bet against me:

Aria, the Government’s advanced research and invention funding agency, has set aside £50 million for projects, which will be announced in the coming weeks. Prof Mark Symes, the programme director for Aria (Advanced Research and Invention Agency), said there would be “small controlled outdoor experiments on particular approaches”. “We will be announcing who we have given funding to in a few weeks and when we do so, we will be making clear when any outdoor experiments might be taking place,” he said. “One of the missing pieces in this debate was physical data from the real world. Models can only tell us so much. “Everything we do is going to be safe by design. We’re absolutely committed to responsible research, including responsible outdoor research.

Safe by design? Responsible research? Odd. Why would this fellow be crying Innocence before the thing has even started? How can farting into a few clouds be unsafe? Just how are they going to load particles into the atmosphere anyway? Nukes?

Anyway, buried in the incoherent article is this gem:

Dr Sebastian Eastham, a senior lecturer in sustainable aviation at Imperial College London, said: “Every time you fly, sulphur, which is naturally present in jet fuel, is emitted into the lower most stratosphere causing a small cooling effect.

Book your flights now to battle “climate change”!

It is rare in science, and really in any area of thought, for scientists to abandon cherished theories. That is so with “climate change”, which they used to call “global warming”, which they used to call “global cooling”, which was caused by the very thing they now say will save us from “climate change”, which is to say clouds made brighter by pollution from burning fossil fuels.

Which means Science has come full circle. With nobody in the process thinking it in any way strange.

The only proved solution to bad science like this is removal by force, as we see (for now, anyway) in the States. Funding has to be cut ruthlessly. This won’t stop scientists from believing their beloved theories. But it will see them chasing after whatever is being funded. (The government is highly influential in directing the course of science.) Bad science thus slowly fades away.

But that’s not happening in the wokeifying UK, whose rulers are still hurtling down the Slippery Slope. Because not only will the UK blot the sun, it being an object rulers never dare let illuminate them, Brit scientists who have forgotten what seashells are are trying to “suck carbon out of the sea”. From the same propaganda outlet some days ago: “Project to suck carbon out of sea begins in UK“. Britannia rues the seas.

