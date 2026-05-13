Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Malenkiy Scot's avatar
Malenkiy Scot
13h

No boomer man leaves a room where he is alone with a youn lady. The probability is 1 - \epsilon , not 2/3. Where \epsilon is an alliwance for blue hair

Reply
Share
2 replies
Compsci's avatar
Compsci
11h

Ah, the old “Monty Hall” problem…. One of my greatest embarrassments. I remember sitting at lunch with the smartest man I ever interacted with and both of us getting the “solution” to this fundamental, and simple, stat problem incorrect. It did teach me one thing. Odds computation is not the issue, indeed often trivial. Conceptualization is the key.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture