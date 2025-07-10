Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
14h

I look forward to reading the comments from those who do understand this language.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by William M Briggs and others
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture