Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
2h

As my strengths do not lie in the physical sciences, this conversation is a delight in its clarity. My thanks for your line of inquiry which prompted such an illuminating response. On a more personal note, about thirty years ago, I was vouchsafed a vision of the underlying unity of the field of everything which I cannot prove to anyone. But that experience of the unified Field fundamentally changed my life and its tragectory.

I have always had a great curiosity for the "Why" and will gladly follow this author.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
PE Bird's avatar
PE Bird
1h

Thanks for the great recommendation!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture