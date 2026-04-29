Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Keith Doyon's avatar
Keith Doyon
3h

It took less than a minute to decide to proselytize Hard to everyone that if everyone pressed red, everyone lives and blue is totally superfluous.

There should be only a red button at all!

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
3h

Experience shows that those who shout loudest to coerce, sorry" convert others to their righteous, virtuous thinking are this who secretly do what they think south them, never mind the hypocrisy: should 'Blue' and press 'Red' in secret is an excellent example.

(What about those like me who simply couldn't give a toss and press Red because they love that colour?)

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