This is my story. You will have yours, which we’d like to hear below.

Back in 2016, Roger Kimball organized the Scholars and Writers for America in support of Trump’s candidacy, contra National Review (and many others!). There were just over 100 of us. Among other things, we signed the Statement of Unity, which began:

We are a group of scholars and writers who support Donald Trump, and who in our previous letter wrote that “given our choices in the presidential election, we believe that Donald Trump is the candidate most likely to restore the promise of America.” We continue to believe this, and today urge opponents of the progressive agenda to put aside any differences and to join with us, as a vote for Donald Trump is the only feasible method of defending the principles of freedom, justice and prosperity we hold in common against the most serious threat we have ever faced, a threat that begins to look like the final defeat of republican government, and the permanent decline of the country we love.

How right we were.

Yet four years before this, in 2012, I might not have signed. Trump was reportedly flirting with the idea of running for President then, and I expressed skepticism, not seeing how a television figure could be serious about the idea. I was, of course, stupidly monumentally idiotically wrong. I didn’t know then that a Disruptor like Trump was sorely needed. But I learned my lesson.

The hard way, of course. Such as being canceled over my position on global warming (this was before it became “climate change”). This was when I and three friends were investigated by Congress for bringing the seemingly good news that in the Great World vs. Models Battle, the World was winning. Strangely, our good news made no official happy.

After I signed the Scholars & Writers letter, I received several emails along How-Could-You? lines from colleagues, and two from people I had thought were my friends. Others, who I also thought were friends, made it known by their actions that it would be best if I didn’t stand so close to them. Cornell, at the first available opportunity, grew weary of me, too, and I was canceled yet again.

This wasn’t only because of the letter. I am, as was and is no secret, Catholic, and I took, and take, the official Catholic line on all things dogma. Like telling men seeking the impossible that what they seek is, well, impossible. Unlike Obama, I never “evolved”. I stuck, and stick, with the Magisterium. Such opinions were not welcome in polite society, and holding them was sufficiently criminal to justify canceling. Take Cato, in which Pat Micheals hired me to be part of a climate Red Team, but a VP, who took an active part on the other side of the gay “marriage” debate, which was then raging, pre-fired me.

Trump won 2016—but only the title. The official Expert position, which Hillary repeated endlessly, was that Trump stole the election. Rather, Vladimir Putin did, by some kind of occult espionage. That the election was stolen was one justification for not allowing Trump to rule. That he wasn’t “one of us” was the other.

Then came the covid panic. Which from Day One I was not buying. Hersterics like Nassim Taleb were running in circles in January 2020 calling people “psychopaths” if they refused to panic. I refused. Trump, alas, had no access to any but Experts like the execrable Fauci, and the panic consumed the globe. Bastions of sanity were rare.

I haven’t checked every name, but the people I know who signed the Scholars & Writers letter in 2016 still, in spite of everything, supported Trump for 2020. I did, too.

The 2020 election gave us those amazing F-curves, in which five states in the middle of the night discovered—mirabile dictu!—huge caches of Biden votes lying uncounted in piles which, somehow, evaded notice during the day.

No less an eminence than Edward Luttwak wrote to remind us that “All agree that Kennedy won in 1960 because of fraud in Chicago & Texas. But Nixon patriotically refused legal remedies”. He wanted Tump to surrender gracefully, too. Boss Daley waited on election night in 1960 to see how many votes were needed, and found them. Boss Gretchen Nightmare and other state rulers must have read their history.

Hillary, previously introducing the idea Presidential elections can be stolen, and the history of theft of Presidential elections being clear and known, I and many others found the F-curves and other signals in states like Michigan (the greatest state) to be statistically curious. And said so. You won’t be surprised to learn that only a mere four weeks ago, before Trump’s Inauguration, my name (among a few others) was still being tossed around in certain legal events (which I don’t care to detail) related to this.

Then everything changed.

It has been one Victory after another since. The Death of DIE (in government). No “birthrate” citizenship. Deportations of those who broke the law. The 51 intelligence Officials and Experts who swore Biden’s Son’s laptop was “Russian disinformation” (in Trump’s effort to “steal” a second election) banned from entering Federal buildings. “Climate change” purged from government websites. Acknowledgement gain-of-lethality experiments by mad scientists caused covid. No more serving children debilitating drugs in service to a lunatic theory. “Gender” banished and sex restored. CDC removes transgender lunacy from their sites. Women crying now brings only scorn, not angst and surrender.

No men allowed to play women’s sports. Forcing Trudeau to behave. Cutting off USAID and purging the Expertocracy. South Africa called out. Panama dug out. Withdrawing from the UN Human Rights Council. Going after NPR for pretending to be non-profit. Dismantling the Department of Education.

Those are only a few of the victories. There were so many in so short a time that it’s hard to recall them all. It has left Experts and the woke reeling, or dispirited.

For now. Only for now. History teaches one thing, and that is that politics are endless. All victory is fleeting. But they are to be enjoyed. And extended in length and scope as far as humanely possible.

Which brings me, at least, for the reason I wrote all this, which is to get you to read this, especially if you are a “single values voter”: Navigating the era of High Trumpism. One quote:

When a leader makes a decision, in order for it to have weight it must be considered final. When people second guess or hand-wring over big decisions that it have already been made, they are not encouraging Trump to reevaluate his decision (a move that would make him appear weak and indecisive), they are merely encouraging people to attack Trump, and when people start attacking Trump, they often stop talking about this or that individual decision (or perceived decision), but rather begin unloading their unrelated grievances with the universe and encouraging others to do the same. The ultimate result of generalized negativity is the perception that Trump’s support is shaky and that it’s up in the air whether or not he needs to be listened to.

Indeed. And forget conjuring hypothetical exceedingly rare exceptions to the General’s orders. We aren’t anywhere close to that.

