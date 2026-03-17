Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Flippin’ Jersey's avatar
Flippin’ Jersey
7hEdited

Atheists like Pinker always blame religion for any societal ills and give no credit to religion for any good. Because he cannot allow even a sliver of doubt pierce his atheistic facade, lest his worldview fall to ruin. But you can be damned well sure he believes in one big bang of a miracle and would try to explain it away, “scientifically” of course.

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Gunther Heinz's avatar
Gunther Heinz
7h

The Brazilian congress has a committee for women´s affairs, and a new chairwoman. Guess what kind of "woman"!

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/wncQ6lxnEhw

RELIGION!!!!

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