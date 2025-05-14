Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
7h

Perhaps there should be a federally funded research project that determines what, if any, research done in the last, say twenty years, has led to the betterment of the lives of the American people (and that would not include pharmaceuticals which simply mask symptoms of disordered health).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
4h

Who should pay for it?

The taxpayers have been paying for it for decades now.

The more pertinent question is: WHO OWNS IT?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 William M Briggs
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture