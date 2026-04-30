Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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TheAbjectLesson's avatar
TheAbjectLesson
12h

Sgt Briggs, your post immediately brings George Polya's work to mind - he was very explicit about how important it is to get good at guessing.

"Certainly, let us learn proving, but also *let us learn guessing*."

Mathematics and Plausible Reasoning, Vol. 1, Intro, p.vi (italics in original).

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1 reply by William M Briggs
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
14h

"The proof of the pudding is in the eating". 17th century proverb. Tangible results and direct experience are the true measures of worth and skill, although, in this time of a digital age, tangible takes on a somewhat ephemeral quality.

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