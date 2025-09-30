Science Is Not The Answer

ScuzzaMan
5h

Come To The Dark Side - we have cookies.

Cookies, and a big bag of really really stupid ideas.

certifiably Roger W. Former
2h

From the old Stoics we get the idea that unhappiness is caused by the confusion of the internal and the external, what is in our power to do and what is not.

Is directing reproduction the proper task of the Law? Should a Government implement social engineering plans in this area?

In fact, they have done that many times, with catastrophically unhappy results.

It seems that the world of legislation has been going through a bit of a confusion during the last 500 years, give or take a couple of decades.

Today, and due only to progressive policies, men are afraid of women, women are afraid of babies and babies are behave like locusts. In a proper conservative world, babies are afraid of women, women are afraid of men, and men fear only that the sky may fall over their heads.

If and when the artificial womb becomes a reality, then natural reproduction will be illegal without a license and a fee, and abortion will be mandatory. Perhaps, even sterilization will be mandatory.

At that point, people must remember: the cause of unhappiness is that you are confused about the nature of mundane power, about the worth of life, and about your personal duty toward God.

10 more comments...

