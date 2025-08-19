Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

ScuzzaMan
5h

"... we might be able to track collections."

There's probably a lot of data available somewhere on the openings and closings of coffee shops in any particular geography. Someone has no doubt analyzed this data in a spreadsheet and produced some probability distribution that shows there's a 1.437% chance that the coffee shop you just agreed to meet at tomorrow will close down permanently this afternoon.

It seems a long stretch to say that the spreadsheet values have any causal relationship with the decisions of the coffee shop owners.

1 reply
Jon
1hEdited

While chance or probability obviously doesn't have any place as an efficient cause (or material or final), it seems like there could be a role for *real* chance in the formal cause--i.e. certain forms of experimental arrangements have a propensity or probability to result in certain outcomes.

In that case, a given roll of dice stands in relation to the probabilities implied in the experimental arrangement "shake two fair dice in a cup vigorously for at least 3 seconds and roll it onto a backgammon board" just as an actual specific horse, say 'Journalism' with its breed, physical body, history, pedigree, and individual idiosyncrasies stands with respect to the general "form of the horse".

The horse possesses many qualities because of its being a horse (i.e. participating in the form of horse-ness, or whatever), but not enough to determine it as *this specific horse*, e.g. 'Journalism'. Likewise a roll of dice "possesses" a probability as part of its participation in an experimental arrangement ("form of the dice roll"), but not qua *this specific dice roll*, which is a mix of the formal (arrangement of the experiment), material (physical constitution and orientation of the dice), and effective (the actual physical sequence of events that take place prior to and during the roll), and final (the motivations of the people for rolling the dice), which when brought together fully determines the outcome --but in a way one couldn't know from merely considering the experimental form, which only specifies up to a probability.

