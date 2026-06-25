Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
3m

The problem, as I see it from a woman's standpoint, is that equality-theorists premise their argument on the foundation that intellectual capacity and performance is somehow superior to other capacities and performances in which women excel and in which men are inferior. Vive la difference!

Reply
Share
David Sharples's avatar
David Sharples
35m

this is what irks the Devil most as She crushes his head..

Mary Seat of Wisdom.. pray for Us.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 William M Briggs · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture