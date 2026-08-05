Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
11h

"Thus, the idea that a nation can be reduced to an intellectual doctrine is absurd, and is akin to claiming that a people and nation have no material reality but exist only as a fiction in the minds of citizens. The propositional nation is therefore the negation of the nation. It is unsurprising, then, that the evolution of mass democracy, global governance, and the push for a universal and homogenous state has followed from this idea."

Ben R. Crenshaw (PhD, Hillsdale College), Mike Sabo (Associate Editor of American Reformer)

https://americanreformer.org/2024/07/the-myth-of-the-propositional-nation/

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
12hEdited

The phrase itself is code for "your nation is mine to take, occupy, plunder, etc as I please".

It's the modern political equivalent of the seagulls from Finding Nemo.

Just without the genteel charm and refined eating habits ...

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