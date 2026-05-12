Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Bill Lacey's avatar
Bill Lacey
9h

The probabilities of all outcomes must total 1. So if you choose the room where the male boomer exited, you have a 50-50 chance of getting a male boomer. That means the remaining 50-50 chance is spread over the other two rooms. So to maximize your probability of choosing a male boomer, choosing the exited room is best.

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ScuzzaMan's avatar
ScuzzaMan
14h

I'd go in the same door the boomer came out of. My reasoning is that the old boomer training the newb wouldn't be leaving for the day so there should be one boomer left behind the door the boomer came out of.

It is of course possible the newb drove the boomer trainer to madness and they simply left in a huff but that then leaves you a fifty/fifty chance of randomly choosing the remaining two boomers' door.

Either way, I'd have at least some chance of a sympathetic hearing from a boomer, zero chance from a newb.

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