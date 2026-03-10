Science Is Not The Answer

jbnn
2h

Well, someone is hallucinating:

Not just gay penguins: on the importance of queer/trans ecologies for critical geography

Queer/trans Ecologies names a growing and trans-disciplinary body of thought that applies perspectives and sensibilities drawn from queer/trans experience and theory to thinking critically about nature and society. Work in this field aims to unravel persistent circular logics that amplify and reinforce cis- and hetero-normative readings of both ‘nature’ and the ‘social’, while also questioning the validity of any clean delineation between these two domains.

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/0966369X.2025.2504375#abstract

Apparently we've entered...

The Transthropocene: Trans as Contagion, Pollution, Toxicity

In this essay, I propose that, far from being distinct phenomena, environmental pollution and social transphobia need to be thought together through a concept of phobic discourse that I term the transthropocene. In the transthropocene, transgender people are imagined as a form of pollution at once ontological, theological, and material; as foreign, human-made objects that contaminate natural categories of gender and sexuality, at once caused by and causing toxic pollution in our ecosystems, contagious materially and socially, that need to be hygienically removed from social life and perhaps existence as such.

Using a 2015 encyclical letter from Pope Francis entitled Laudato Si': Of the Holy Father Francis On Care For Our Holy Home , statements from anarchist radical feminist environmentalist group Deep Green Resistance (DPR), and Mary Shelley's novel Frankenstein , I show how the constitutive entanglement of technology and gender has been a property of modernity since its beginning.

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/400640758_The_Transthropocene_Trans_as_Contagion_Pollution_Toxicity

Bam! Showed it!

Leaking Bodies in the Anthropocene: From HIV to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought leaking to the forefronts of our minds. Not just in terms of our individual leaking, the virus moving between our bodies in an invisible seeping, but also our collective leaking; the leaking on and into the planet that has engendered the Anthropocene and, now, the Virocene

Through feminism, and the patriarchal desire to seal up women’s bodies, to the AIDS crisis and the stigmatisation and fear of the bodily leaking of gay men, to the leaking of greenhouse gases and the destruction of the environment, to COVID-19. I will trace these ideas through this essay, anchored in imagery; from Andres Serrano’s Piss Christ to Nicole Eisenman’s Sloppy Bar Room Kiss, considering the fine border between leaking and containment, a knife edge by which we now live.

https://www.anthropocenes.net/article/id/933/

There's eaking, there's seeping: It's dangerous out there!

ScuzzaMan
3h

One of the rhetorical flourish signatures of AI is the rhetorical question that ends the article. Ironically, this is a massive part of the training data for the AI as journalists have been trained to do this for a while now, so it is massively over-represented in the training data. From the AI's perspective, this IS the norm for writing a news article, investigative reporting, etc.

The only question is: will it ever change?

(See what I did there?)

