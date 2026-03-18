Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
3h

Good grief, I still can't believe the band played the song (Feelings) at my first wedding. That 45 RPM record deserved a 10 pound sledge to the grooves.

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Kent Clizbe's avatar
Kent Clizbe
2h

Not sure why you're dancing around the issue here, but there's a big stinking elephant in the middle of the room.

All your examples are NOT just "feminization" of academia, but also "blackification."

They're ALL black females. We've created Black Female Supremacy. And its not just in academia.

This is the result of 40 years of the PC-Prog mission to vilify straight white males. The result of destroying that demographic is the worship of the exact opposite demographic: black females (black female lesbians, actually, and the odds are great that of the 23 black females celebrated in your example book, that a good proportion of them are lesbians, as well).

American culture is weighed down with this worship of black females. And black females are empowered by it.

We are now cursed with a mental illness syndrome which shows its symptoms when an American black female's desires are thwarted: Black Female Superiority Complex (BFSC). In airports, in fast food drive-throughs and waiting lines, in traffic stops, anywhere the BFSC sufferer is held accountable, we see it.

Here's a prototypical engagement with a woman suffering from BFSC:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oPGqUOVQJR8

Highly recommend Kenn Giveden's Substack. He is the new Colin Flaherty:

https://kenngividen.substack.com/

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