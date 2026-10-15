Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
Oct 15

The idea that a model is anything other than a supposition has always made them seem rather unreal to me. I admit that I don't give them much credence.

Supposition:

early 15c., supposicioun, a term in Scholastic logic, "admission of a likelihood based on the truth of its consequences, assumption for the sake of argument, hypothetical inference, conjecture," from Medieval Latin suppositionem (nominative suppositio) "assumption, hypothesis, a supposition," noun of action from past-participle stem of supponere (see suppose).

In classical Latin, "a putting under, substitution;" it translated Greek hypothesis. (see hypothesis), which influenced the sense. In English as "act of formulating a proposition, without regard to truth or falsehood," by 1590s. Often in general use in English vaguely, "notion, idea, fancy." Earlier in English the logical sense was in supposal (late 14c.).

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Crash Pile's avatar
Crash Pile
Oct 15

I found this to be an interesting idea regarding “The temperature of atmosphere is X”

https://johnshanahan.substack.com/p/the-biggest-lie-ever-told-the-ipcc?r=y4n2m&utm_medium=ios

From Jonathan Cohler

Global Mean Surface Temperature is not a physical quantity, it is an arithmetic average of readings whose average has no physical meaning. Temperature is an intensive property. The sum of intensive properties across a system has no physical meaning.

Try to defend GMST from first principles. It can’t be done.

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