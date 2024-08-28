This is a slow week, so I thought it would be amusing to look at a ham-fisted campaign the left is running to discourage Christian Trump voters. (As I was writing this, I saw Z-Man’s idea that this was due to the RATS, the Republicans Against Trump.) The idea is that because Trump would not, we hear, support a nationwide abortion ban, he must be punished. Such betrayal!

Legislation like this is, of course, all but impossible—can anybody truly believe the craven GOP, should they win everything, would pass a nation-wide abortion ban?—so that claiming Trump would not support this near-impossibility is of almost no meaning, a pure hypothetical. But this gives pure-at-heart evangelicals an excuse not to vote for Trump.

Here’s one example of many, a supposed evangelical bleeding out his heart (here is a thread with many examples of this same bot script):

Don’t believe me. Go to Twitter and do a search for “I am an evangelical voter in” (in quotes, just as you see), and you will see a slew of many fresh examples (click ‘Latest’).

One of the top ones is from some big-name evangelical named Benny Zeisloftythoughts, or some such thing. He says the news of Trump’s “leftward shift” is intolerable. He says “I refuse to reward betrayal with my vote.” Betrayal. All those accounts in the campaign use the same phrase (or very close to it): “I want to vote Trump. But his leftward shift/betrayal on abortion has forced me to withhold my vote.”

Many of these accounts are obvious bots. Some are like Loftythoughts, real folks who enjoy their positions in the polite controlled “opposition”. (Did Roe being canceled really hurt pro-life fundraising that much?) Since they refuse to vote for Trump, they are happy to have Harris voted in. Harris & Co. are at least consistent. They are pleased to have partial-birth, and even “live-birth” abortions. Which isn’t a betrayal, because they’ve been for these all along.

This turn of affairs allows purity evangelicals to remain unsullied by admitting they voted for Trump, a real concern for them, for then they have to suffer the opprobrium of their woke (or woke signaling) colleagues.

Now since this campaign became known (in the thread linked above), there are more people chirping up saying they will still vote Trump, even in the face of the news about absurd, never-to-come abortion legislation. But since many of these folks use the same language, you’ll have to scroll back a day or two before the con was exposed if you want to see the bots and limp wristers.

You’ll recall last week we gave arguments why Christians could vote for Trump (blog/Substack), in answer to an article by Ed Feser. Here, from a thread I did on Twitter, is an amplification of why the idea of only voting for Trump in swing states is suboptimal.

Potential difficulties of voting for a write-in candidate in Blue states and barely voting for Trump in Swing states. We all take it as granted that no Reality-loving person can vote for the left.

1) Blue state rulers will go more blue, encouraged that Trump, who espouses some right-wing ideas, is more unliked than he actually is. Unless write-in candidates get an overwhelming number of votes (they won’t), rulers will ignore the numbers.

2) A bare Trump victory in Swing states will have to be more than bare, given how common the left cheats (“fortifies”). And this election there are more potential swing states than typical.

3) A bare popular vote victory in Swing states again encourages the left, or leads them to dispute the election (“Russian interference!”, “Days of rage”, etc.).

4) Voting for a write-in might cause Trump to lose the overall popular vote, which though he wins the Electoral College, again encourages the left in ways we have already seen.

5) A “landslide” Trump win discourages the left, and the many GOP members who wish they could be Democrats, or are in spirit. A landslide can drive them somewhat right, at least for a time.

6) The right sitting out, or protest voting, in the hope it will punish the GOP and cause them to reform their ways won’t work. Many in the GOP are Never Trumpers. Leaders will see they lost some on the right, but will conclude that they (a) the lost were Never-Trumpers themselves, or that (b) the lost will have no choice but to vote them in future, even with the flawed platform. They will say “We will fix the platform after you elect us.” Which, of course, they will not.

(7; There was no 7. I forgot 7. Math is hard.)

8) A better idea is to reject as forcefully as possible the left’s candidates, and then encourage Trump to see the light (he has become more right through time), or to create a new party.

9) Besides the other obvious reasons for Trump over the others, do not forget that Trump, for no sane or good reason, drives the left mad. The more their madness is exposed, the better it is for us.

10) The more real votes Trump gets, the harder the left has to cheat, if it is determined to fortify the election to completion. And the harder it cheats, the more it is obvious it has cheated, which weaknes their authority.

And here is Ed’s response.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card click here. Or use the paid subscription at Substack. Cash App: $WilliamMBriggs. For Zelle, use my email: matt@wmbriggs.com, and please include yours so I know who to thank.