Science Is Not The Answer

Rather Curmudgeonly
4h

If the paleo-climate record is correct, we humans have lived in an exceptionally stable era and obviously that prior instability (and the current stability) has nothing to do with us. But we (as a species) can't stand the idea that we are not the summit of the universe, that our existence is everything, and therefore everything we do determines the fate of the planet.

David Sharples
4h

A few months ago I had a global warming conversation with a certifiable "Karen" and her beta male husband. We had struck up a conversation because they had only bicycles in a state campground. Having brought all their gear on cycles. Turns out that was to "save the planet".

I thoughtfully went through every argument on climate change and it's unfounded hysteria. Ending with how increased CO2 helps plants. She, the she-witch responded "CO2 helps only invasive plants." At that point I realized her mental illness was profound. I turned to her beta-male husband and we shared a look. (Even) he knew then he had much work to do. The insanity we find our society in isn't permanent, but men everywhere have much work to do, not with every woman -but with many.

© 2025 William M Briggs
