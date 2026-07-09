Science Is Not The Answer

Science Is Not The Answer

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John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
12h

Indeed, the way our leaders dress reflects the coarsening of our culture.

With our president dropping F bombs and the opposition party making videos with words that would be bleeped from Prime Time, our politics displays the demeanor of a feral junior high student.

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Vivian Evans's avatar
Vivian Evans
13h

It is precisely as you describe - and the answer to your question in the last sentence can only be: "gradually, then suddenly".

I'm not sure how close we are to the 'suddenly' ...

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